Apps for an easier life

With our smartphones becoming an evermore intrinsic part of our lives, there has become something of a race amongst app developers to bring us mobile solutions to problems that we didn’t even knew existed.

Using technology to improve the human condition is nothing new. But some of the latest wave of apps have illustrated just how impressive modern tech has become, in the way that they can cover a myriad of functions, from simulating a live dealer casino, to even monitoring our heart-rates.

Basic human activities such as communicating have been overhauled by the likes of Viber who allow for an intuitive and stylish way to video-chat with friends and relatives from across the world courtesy of your mobile device.

And whether you’re exploring a foreign country, or even just trying to refine your daily commute, the updated Waze app is a turn-by-turn navigational aid that crowd-sources its regularly-updated information to provide you with real-time traffic data.

Our entertainment needs have been particularly well-served by the latest generation of apps. We’re all familiar with the likes of Netflix granting the ability to stream a range of film and TV shows via our mobile, but the Pyro app can even seamlessly DJ any event so that you can concentrate on having a good time.

Gaming is one area that has really benefited from the app revolution, with many games titles featuring separate mobile apps to act as a second screen. And even traditional live dealer casino games have been given a digital overhaul thanks to the likes of Betway, which feature authentic simulations of games of roulette, blackjack and poker, all from a mobile device.

Calculating your gaming earnings has also been made much easier thanks to the rise of online banking apps from the likes of HSBC and Natwest. Plus HMRC even have an app in a bid to take the pain out of your tax assessment.

Even our health has been given a helping hand thanks to apps like MyFitnessPal that can count your calories and help you formulate a diet plan. And should you be serious about getting in shape, then the Google Fit app can be aligned with the current range of wearable tech to count your steps and deliver handy information regarding your basic fitness.

So whether you’re video-chatting with a long-lost relative, or winning big at a digital live dealer casino, there are many ways that our apps can help us live an easier and more fulfilled life.