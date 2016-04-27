Clifford White is a Digital Marketing trainer in London who specialises in teaching a range of digital marketing, SEO, WordPress and web design courses.
Contact Clifford now on 01727 827733 or email clifford@21stcentury.co.uk.
Clifford White is an experienced digital marketing trainer in London, having studied and implemented web design, web development and marketing techniques for over two decades.
Clifford began creating and coding websites in pure HTML during the early 90’s, migrating to Dreamweaver and Ultradev in the late 90’s, running his own 9 staff web development business at Elstree Film Studios in the early 2000’s (which was subsequently sold in 2007) and has been regularly teaching digital marketing, web development, WordPress, SEO, HTML and CSS ever since.
Clifford has taught for innumerate companies large and small, and he has consulted for a number of business celebrities including Dragon’s Den star Rachel Elnaugh. He has acquired a formidable amount of practical knowledge and enjoys teaching powerful, motivational and inspiring courses. He is currently seeking further training work in and around London.
Testimonials for Clifford’s training
The following are a small selection of testimonials Clifford has received for his training in Digital Marketing, WordPress, SEO, HTML and CSS. Apart from the correction of minor spelling mistakes, none of these testimonials have been altered in any way. Please contact Clifford for more testimonials
I totally enjoyed this 3 day WordPress course and I feel I have learnt a great depth about WordPress. I now feel confident to create my own website. Clifford is very knowledgeable and is very inspiring. So I’m leaving the course totally motivated and prepared to enter the web design world. Thank you! – Nadja Thom.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
Extremely useful in understanding the workings of WordPress. – Brian, Brian Arnopp Images.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
Really good, learnt so much in four days. Well taught and easy to understand, so much information given and tips and tricks for WordPress, SEO, HTML & CSS. Now I fully understand SEO & WordPress with a little bit of HTML & CSS, got so much to take back to the office and practice and put to good use. Would fully recommend to anyone looking for a course on Web design and development. Thank You Cliff 🙂 – Sarah, EcoCabs.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
It was an amazing course to learn about internet marketing and SEO. I now have a fantastic long homework list to do because I learnt a lot about the online world and how to use it for my business. I am definitely doing another course here as I feel there is so much more to learn about. – Nadja Thom.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
I really enjoyed the course. From knowing very little about WordPress before, I now feel that all the knowledge I have gained today will allow me to update our website efficiently. – Chrissy, Heathlands School.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
A great introduction to SEO and Marketing, taught with clarity and lots of relevant examples. I was pretty new to the subject, and now have a much better understanding. A great launch pad to go and investigate further – and apply to my own projects. Many thanks Clifford. – Liza Millett.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
I found Cliff very knowledgeable and ran the course at the right speed, using language I could understand. I would recommend this course to others. – Jackie, Harpenden Holistics.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
The course was insightful and extremely helpful. I now know and understand a lot more about SEO and would definitely recommend the course to anyone looking for SEO training. – Eleanor, 1decision Ltd.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
Perfect for what I was after, I went in knowing little about the power of WordPress and left with the tools and knowledge to build whatever kinds of WordPress sites I need to. Clifford was personable, knowledgeable and patient tutor, couldn’t recommend either him or this course highly enough. – Tim, HardHat.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
The course was well structured and informative, held in a relaxed, informal atmosphere. I feel confident that I can now use WordPress and Woocommerce for my client’s websites where relevant. – Chris, Swift Image.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
A great course to get to grips with your own site and take control of your business. – Kathryn, Bronte Bakes
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
Excellent course, thorough information on general SEO terms and techniques along with specific company website advice and demos. Great documentation including links to all areas covered for future reference. Very inspirational as we uncovered technical as well as marketing areas that we are not tapping into which could be excellent opportunities for our business. Also made us realise how best to leverage our existing website along with thoughts for how to structure future websites. – Karina, MamaBabyBliss Ltd.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
Very good. Quickly covered all the necessary areas and more. Very enjoyable! Looking forward to putting our new found knowledge to good use for our business and our clients. – Craig, Fresh Lemon.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
I really enjoyed the course and learnt the basics of HTML and was very satisfied with the whole way the course was taught. Excellent Facilities and excellent day course. – Fran Grice.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
I found the course, though very in depth and informative, pitched at just the right level for me. It is enough to give me the confidence to start tinkering around with my own website. The length was just about right with the right balance of practical, hands on experience. – Helen, Classic Calendars and Promotions.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
As a Chartered Marketer, I knew a fair bit about SEO, yet the course doubled my knowledge with new insights and wisdom. It cleared cluttered horizons, strengthened resolve to deploy all routes to enhanced SEO and paved the routes to do it. Small classes make a big difference; very effective and valuable. The tutor was properly experienced, knowledgeable and approachable and converted theory into easy-to-follow practice. The group had varied subject knowledge levels; the tutor seamlessly and clearly addressed everyone’s particular issues and questions. – F Wilkinson, GFC Hertfordshire.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Mostly | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
The course was great for me. I had a very limited amount of knowledge and was worried that Jargon would baffle me, however Clifford explained everything without the Jargon to ensure that I understood everything covered. I feel empowered with what I have learnt. Thank you. – Diane, Families United Network.
How satisfied: Totally | Objectives met: Totally | Course rating: Excellent | Tutor rating: Excellent
