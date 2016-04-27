I totally enjoyed this 3 day WordPress course and I feel I have learnt a great depth about WordPress. I now feel confident to create my own website. Clifford is very knowledgeable and is very inspiring. So I’m leaving the course totally motivated and prepared to enter the web design world. Thank you! – Nadja Thom.

Extremely useful in understanding the workings of WordPress. – Brian, Brian Arnopp Images.

Really good, learnt so much in four days. Well taught and easy to understand, so much information given and tips and tricks for WordPress, SEO, HTML & CSS. Now I fully understand SEO & WordPress with a little bit of HTML & CSS, got so much to take back to the office and practice and put to good use. Would fully recommend to anyone looking for a course on Web design and development. Thank You Cliff 🙂 – Sarah, EcoCabs.

It was an amazing course to learn about internet marketing and SEO. I now have a fantastic long homework list to do because I learnt a lot about the online world and how to use it for my business. I am definitely doing another course here as I feel there is so much more to learn about. – Nadja Thom.

I really enjoyed the course. From knowing very little about WordPress before, I now feel that all the knowledge I have gained today will allow me to update our website efficiently. – Chrissy, Heathlands School.

A great introduction to SEO and Marketing, taught with clarity and lots of relevant examples. I was pretty new to the subject, and now have a much better understanding. A great launch pad to go and investigate further – and apply to my own projects. Many thanks Clifford. – Liza Millett.

I found Cliff very knowledgeable and ran the course at the right speed, using language I could understand. I would recommend this course to others. – Jackie, Harpenden Holistics.

The course was insightful and extremely helpful. I now know and understand a lot more about SEO and would definitely recommend the course to anyone looking for SEO training. – Eleanor, 1decision Ltd.

Perfect for what I was after, I went in knowing little about the power of WordPress and left with the tools and knowledge to build whatever kinds of WordPress sites I need to. Clifford was personable, knowledgeable and patient tutor, couldn’t recommend either him or this course highly enough. – Tim, HardHat.

