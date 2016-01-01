Steven Thomson : PhD student studying theoretical condensed matter physics

Steven Thomson is a final-year PhD student at the University of St Andrews, studying theoretical condensed matter physics under the supervision of Dr Frank Krüger (University College London) and Dr Chris Hooley (University of St Andrews). Steven specialises in low-temperature quantum mechanics and the effects of adding disorder and randomness into quantum materials.

In his spare time, Steven is heavily involved in science writing, public speaking and other science communication activities. He is a member of the Association of British Science Writers. More information can be found on his website www.steventhomson.co.uk and his blog physicssteve.co.uk. He’s also a regular on Twitter under the username @PhysicsSteve.