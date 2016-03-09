Richard Watson : Author, lecturer, and futurist

Richard Watson is an author, lecturer, and futurist best known for his 2007 book Future Files and for his infographics, especially his Trends & Technology Timeline 2010-2050 and the Timeline of Emerging Science and Technology 2015-2030.

Watson has written five books about the future and is the founder of nowandnext.com, a website that documents global trends. He has been a blogger on innovation for Fast Company magazine and has written about creativity, innovation, and futures thinking for a variety of publications including Future Orientation (Copenhagen Institute for Future Studies).

In addition to writing, Watson works with the Technology Foresight Practice at Imperial College London and lectures at London Business School and the King’s Fund. He is a network member of Stratforma, a scenario planning consultancy, and has worked with the Strategic Trends Unit at the UK Ministry of Defence, the RAND Corporation, CSIRO and the Departments of Education in both the UK and Australia.