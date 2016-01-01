Nick Dunn : Professor of Urban Design at Lancaster University

Nick Dunn is Professor of Urban Design at Lancaster University where he is also Associate Director at the Institute for Social Futures and leads on the Future of Cities and Urbanism. His research considers the contemporary city as a series of systems, flows and processes, and is explored through experimentation and discourse addressing the nature of urban space: its perception, demarcation and appropriation.

His work for the UK Government Office for Science’s Foresight Future of Cities and projects such as the EPSRC-funded Liveable Cities contributes to the wider discourse surrounding the current characteristics and potential future scenarios of the urban landscape in a range of contexts. In particular, he is interested in why and how (maybe even where and when) we design, rather than what we design.

He has published numerous books related to architecture, design technologies and urbanism and his papers have been published and presented internationally and collaborative creative work exhibited in various countries including the UK, China and the Ukraine.