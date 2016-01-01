Michael Proulx : Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Bath

Michael J. Proulx is Associate Professor of Psychology and Director of the Crossmodal Cognition Lab at the University of Bath.

His research focuses on several aspects of crossmodal cognition and multisensory processes with a particular interest in the impact of blindness on cognition and the development of assistive devices for visual impairment.

He received his BSc in Psychology from Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University and his PhD in Psychological and Brain Sciences from Johns Hopkins University.

He is a Fellow of Division 3 of the American Psychological Association and the recipient of a New Investigator Award in Experimental Psychology: Human Perception and Performance from the APA.

He was also honored as a torchbearer for the London 2012 Paralympic Games.