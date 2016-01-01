Erin Lafferty : Scientist and Science speaker

Erin has a PhD in immunology from McGill University in Montreal, Canada where her research focused on understanding how a viral infection activates our immune response. She is currently a Research Fellow at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine working on a research project in mathematical modelling of infectious diseases.

She has extensive experience in public engagement with science and particularly enjoys talking about all things infectious! She most recently gave talks to large public audiences at the 2015 Cheltenham Science Festival and British Science Festival, has written for The Conversation, and has her own blog.

Blog: scinot.wordpress.com twitter: @erinlaff